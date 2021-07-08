Flooding closes downtown roads, storm damage reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are monitoring downtown roads for flooding as the National Weather Service monitors reports of storm damage early Thursday morning.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa have prompted road closures in downtown Charleston where flooding is being reported.

As of 3:05 a.m., the Charleston Police Department was reporting the following road closures because of flooding:

Cannon Park - All lanes closed, All surrounding areas

Hwy. 61 at High Tide Drive - All lanes closed

King Street at Huger Street - All lanes closed

South Market Street at Meeting & East Bay Streets - All lanes closed

Wentworth Street at Barre Street - All lanes closed

Multiple additional streets downtown were under a warning of possible closure if flooding becomes an issue.

The National Weather Service reported large trees were down and blocking Highway 174 at Steamboat Landing Road. Forecasters say the trees were likely downed by a tornado based on a radar debris signature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

