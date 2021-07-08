SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flooding closes downtown roads, storm damage reported

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are monitoring downtown roads for flooding as the National Weather Service monitors reports of storm damage early Thursday morning.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa have prompted road closures in downtown Charleston where flooding is being reported.

As of 3:05 a.m., the Charleston Police Department was reporting the following road closures because of flooding:

  • Cannon Park - All lanes closed, All surrounding areas
  • Hwy. 61 at High Tide Drive - All lanes closed
  • King Street at Huger Street - All lanes closed
  • South Market Street at Meeting & East Bay Streets - All lanes closed
  • Wentworth Street at Barre Street - All lanes closed

Multiple additional streets downtown were under a warning of possible closure if flooding becomes an issue.

The National Weather Service reported large trees were down and blocking Highway 174 at Steamboat Landing Road. Forecasters say the trees were likely downed by a tornado based on a radar debris signature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in effect until 4 a.m.
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Breeze Airway announced the addition of five new non-stop routes on Wednesday.
Breeze Airways adding five new flights from Charleston

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning in effect until 4 a.m.
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
More than 10,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive
The security guard who was kicked in the head at the Folly Gras celebration two years ago is...
Security guard files lawsuit following 2019 fight