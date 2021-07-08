SC Lottery
Neighbors call for more accountably after 7 injured in 3 shootings.

Debris scattered across the ground where a car crashed into a tree on Ranger Drive. Police were called to the scene for reports of gunfire.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the last four days seven people have been injured in three shootings in two, nearby neighborhoods.

On the Fourth of July a 16-year-old girl was shot on Stark Lane. She is expected to survive.

Three days later Eldon Prioleau, 28, was shot and killed on the corner of Stark Lane and Dorchester Road in the early morning.

Later that night, five people ended up in the hospital after a shooting and car crash just down the road along Ranger Drive.

According to the North Charleston Police report, two people self-reported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Another was found in the neighborhood with gunshot wounds and two others were transported to hospital after crashing their vehicle into a tree on the corner of Rusty Street and Ranger Drive.  The police report says one of the people in the car was also shot.

The two neighborhoods are less than a mile apart. Don McWhorter lives off of Ranger Drive and had just arrived home when the crash happened.

“It’s frightening because I had just come around the corner to come home less than two minutes before I heard the gun shots,” McWhorter said. “I came around the corner and saw the two gentlemen in the car.”

McWhorter is among a handful of people living in the two neighborhoods who say there need to be a change in culture and an emphasis on accountability. He says there are too many guns.

“I came from an era where we didn’t shoot people, we fought,” McWhorter said. “You had a fight. You got beat. You live to see another day. Now everyone is pulling out a gun . . . They’re spraying people. It’s a sad thing to have the guns out period but it’s the norm now.”

Another neighbor, Cynthia Skinner, lives down the road where the crash happened. She recalls hearing the spray of bullets and the crunch of the car hitting the tree. She says she doesn’t feel safe anymore.

“This is terrifying to live in a neighborhood where you don’t know if you’re going to live or die,” Skinner said. “I almost lost my life last year when a bullet came through my house.”

In addition to the five individuals injured in the shooting, two others had damage done to their homes or cars from bullets. One woman now has a bullet hole in her home and a broken window. She did not want to be identified but says she was outside when the car drove by. She said luckily all of her young children had already gone in for the night.

McWhorter, a retired Air Force Veteran, says the culture needs to change.

“It all starts in the home,” McWhorter said. “We hope for change, but that is a weak statement. We have to make change.”

The North Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

