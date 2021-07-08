SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ninth Inning Balk Helps RiverDogs Shock Fireflies

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, SC — Nathan Webb committed a balk with runners on the corners in the top of the ninth inning to give the Charleston RiverDogs a 3-2 lead they would not surrender on Wednesday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs have now won 12 of their last 14 games and are 7-1 on the current road trip.

The RiverDogs (38-16) were trailing 2-1 entering the final frame and had mustered just two hits over the first eight innings. With one out, Garrett Hiott reached on an infield single and then raced to third on an ensuing hit from Brett Wisely. Heriberto Hernandez tied the contest at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly to center field. In the next at bat, Nick Schnell rolled a single through the right side of the infield that advanced Wisely to third. Before throwing a pitch to the next batter, Webb made a pick-off move to first and was called for the decisive balk by the home plate umpire.

Columbia (27-25) led 2-0 for a large portion of the night after Tyler Tolbert hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was his second long ball of the season. However, the Fireflies would finish the game with just one more hit, a double by Burle Dixon in the next at bat. Columbia did put men on base over the final five innings with a walk and three hit batters, but also grounded into three double plays.

Alexander Ovalles doubled with two outs in the sixth inning to provide the first hit of the game for the RiverDogs. He also put the team on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the eighth. The native of the Dominican Republic has hit all four of his home runs this season at Segra Park.

Charleston ended up outhitting Columbia 5-3 in the game. Ovalles was the only player on either side with multiple hits.

Luis Moncada was brilliant out of the bullpen, picking up the win after tossing 4.1 hitless innings. Moncada relieved starter Ian Seymour who went 3.2 frames, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Angel Felipe earned his fourth save by working a scoreless ninth inning.

Game three of the series will take place on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will hand the baseball to LHP Jose Lopez (3-3, 6.06) in a match-up with Columbia RHP Anderson Paulino (3-2, 4.85).

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way into Georgia late Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC, Tornado Watch issued for Lowcountry as Elsa heads through Georgia
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Breeze Airway announced the addition of five new non-stop routes on Wednesday.
Breeze Airways adding five new flights from Charleston

Latest News

The Battery had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon
Battery Share Points with Riverhounds in 1-1 Draw
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Take Opener from Fireflies 6-3
RiverDogs INF Curtis Mead was called up to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday
Rays Promote RiverDogs Standout Curtis Mead
The Charleston Battery get a tune-up before the 2020 season.
Kickoff for Battery vs. Riverhounds Moved Due to Tropical Storm Elsa