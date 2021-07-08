Ninth Inning Balk Helps RiverDogs Shock Fireflies

Columbia, SC — Nathan Webb committed a balk with runners on the corners in the top of the ninth inning to give the Charleston RiverDogs a 3-2 lead they would not surrender on Wednesday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs have now won 12 of their last 14 games and are 7-1 on the current road trip.

The RiverDogs (38-16) were trailing 2-1 entering the final frame and had mustered just two hits over the first eight innings. With one out, Garrett Hiott reached on an infield single and then raced to third on an ensuing hit from Brett Wisely. Heriberto Hernandez tied the contest at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly to center field. In the next at bat, Nick Schnell rolled a single through the right side of the infield that advanced Wisely to third. Before throwing a pitch to the next batter, Webb made a pick-off move to first and was called for the decisive balk by the home plate umpire.

Columbia (27-25) led 2-0 for a large portion of the night after Tyler Tolbert hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was his second long ball of the season. However, the Fireflies would finish the game with just one more hit, a double by Burle Dixon in the next at bat. Columbia did put men on base over the final five innings with a walk and three hit batters, but also grounded into three double plays.

Alexander Ovalles doubled with two outs in the sixth inning to provide the first hit of the game for the RiverDogs. He also put the team on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the eighth. The native of the Dominican Republic has hit all four of his home runs this season at Segra Park.

Charleston ended up outhitting Columbia 5-3 in the game. Ovalles was the only player on either side with multiple hits.

Luis Moncada was brilliant out of the bullpen, picking up the win after tossing 4.1 hitless innings. Moncada relieved starter Ian Seymour who went 3.2 frames, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Angel Felipe earned his fourth save by working a scoreless ninth inning.

Game three of the series will take place on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will hand the baseball to LHP Jose Lopez (3-3, 6.06) in a match-up with Columbia RHP Anderson Paulino (3-2, 4.85).