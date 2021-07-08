SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officers searching for missing North Charleston teen

Javion was last seen on Tuesday at the Reserve at Wescott Apartments.
Javion was last seen on Tuesday at the Reserve at Wescott Apartments.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say Javion Sanders was last seen Tuesday at the Reserve at Westcott Aprtments. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black Nike shoes and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Banias at 843-740-2692.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

Debris scattered across the ground where a car crashed into a tree on Ranger Drive. Police were...
Neighbors call for more accountably after 7 injured in 3 shootings.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Neighbors call for more accountably after 7 injured in 3 shootings.
Deputies say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on James Island Thursday morning.
One person killed in crash on James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: With latest increases, nearly 200 Charleston County School District employee earn $100K salaries