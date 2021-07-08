One person killed in crash on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on James Island Thursday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Dills Bluff Road near West Darwin Street.

According to deputies, a vehicle was travelling east at a high rate of speed on Dills Bluff Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.