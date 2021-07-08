SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One person killed in crash on James Island

Deputies say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on James Island Thursday morning.
Deputies say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on James Island Thursday morning.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on James Island Thursday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Dills Bluff Road near West Darwin Street.

According to deputies, a vehicle was travelling east at a high rate of speed on Dills Bluff Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Neighbors call for more accountably after 7 injured in 3 shootings.
Javion was last seen on Tuesday at the Reserve at Wescott Apartments.
Officers searching for missing North Charleston teen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: With latest increases, nearly 200 Charleston County School District employee earn $100K salaries
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner trying to identify man’s body found in Summerville area in August