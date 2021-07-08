SC Lottery
Parts of Lowcountry exceed Elsa rainfall predictions

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While tropical storms always bring a considerable amount of wind and rainfall, Elsa dumped more rain on parts of the Lowcountry than was originally expected.

The storm moved into South Carolina by way of Georgia just after midnight Thursday and only 1 to 3 inches of rain were expected.

However between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, 6.4 inches of rain has fallen on West Ashley and over 5 inches dumped on James Island.

In downtown Charleston, meteorologist Joey Sovine said 3.25 inches reportedly fell and further away from the coast in Moncks Corner and Goose Creek nearly 4.5 inches were reported.

Crews around the Lowcountry are responding to downed powerlines and police are working diligently to reopen roads as the water begins to drain.

