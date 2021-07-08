SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect, tornado warnings expire
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their...
THE LIST: Schedule changes for Thursday
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa have prompted road closures in downtown Charleston and...
Flooding, storm damage closes roads in downtown Charleston, Summerville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Elsa rainfall totals
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tracking impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa 6:22 a.m.