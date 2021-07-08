SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Security guard files lawsuit following 2019 fight

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The security guard who was kicked in the head at the Folly Gras celebration two years ago is now suing the woman involved along with St. James Gate, the City of Folly Beach and the Folly Beach Association of Businesses.

Officers responded to the fight outside of the Irish pub around three in the afternoon.

Footage from the bar shows Taylor Nealey in an argument on the second of floor of the bar. When she hit a staff member she was escorted out.

Footage then shows her trying to come back in but then getting into the scuffle that lead to the fight with the bouncer

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way into Georgia late Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC, Tornado Watch issued for Lowcountry as Elsa heads through Georgia
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Breeze Airway announced the addition of five new non-stop routes on Wednesday.
Breeze Airways adding five new flights from Charleston

Latest News

Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive
Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way into Georgia late Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC, Tornado Watch issued for Lowcountry as Elsa heads through Georgia
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Security guard files lawsuit following 2019 fight