With latest increases, nearly 200 Charleston County School District employee earn $100K salaries

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board approved salary increases in March, which included an annual step increase.

Those step increases had been halted during the pandemic.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows with salary increases in effect, 184 Charleston County School District employees receive a salary of $100,000 or more.

Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is the district’s top earner with a yearly salary of $241,993. Thirty assistant principals and 69 principals also receive six-figure salaries, the data stats.

The school board approved $500 bonuses for district employees in May in appreciation of their workload during the pandemic.

The starting teacher salary in Charleston County is now $39,675.

