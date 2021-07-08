With latest increases, nearly 200 Charleston County School District employee earn $100K salaries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board approved salary increases in March, which included an annual step increase.
Those step increases had been halted during the pandemic.
Data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows with salary increases in effect, 184 Charleston County School District employees receive a salary of $100,000 or more.
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is the district’s top earner with a yearly salary of $241,993. Thirty assistant principals and 69 principals also receive six-figure salaries, the data stats.
The school board approved $500 bonuses for district employees in May in appreciation of their workload during the pandemic.
The starting teacher salary in Charleston County is now $39,675.
