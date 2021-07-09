Barrage of bullets hits Walterboro apartments

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - After a storm of bullets flew into the buildings and cars of a Walterboro apartment complex over the weekend, the property manager is calling on police to do more to catch the people pulling the triggers.

Priscilla Myers is the property manager for the Lincoln Apartments. She says she has security footage from the Sunday’s shooting that she hopes will bring about an arrest.

“There I see two vehicles come into my parking lot. Four guys jump out of the car with really long, tall guns and begin shooting while I actually have residents sitting right here,” Myers said. “I don’t know who they were shooting at or what they were shooting at, but I do believe that person returned fire because of the damage on this particular building.”

Myers points to a bullet hole in the window above her right shoulder. The resident inside says the bullet came through his kitchen where he was making food. In front of Myers is a car with two, deep bullet holes – one in the roof, the other along the top of the driver’s side door. Despite the property damage, no one was hurt.

“I had a group of residents sitting right here. They immediately recognized what was happening once they saw the guns in their hands and took off running,” Myers said. “I have another resident who’s mom is visiting with her grand baby and a bullet narrowly missed her head.”

Margaret Murdaugh lives on the ground level of one of the building that got hit. She says she thought it was fireworks at first.

“Someone knocked on my door and asked me if I was okay,” Murdaugh said. “After they told me it was a shooting, I took cover under my bed.”

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating Sunday’s incident along with another shooting the same day that happened less than a mile away on Lewis Street. One person died as a result of the Lewis Street shooting and police have not indicated that the two incidents are connected.

Police have only confirmed Sunday’s shooting, but Myers says Sunday’s incident was actually two shootings about 20 minutes apart. She also says there was another shooting the next day – again without injuries, but damage to the apartment complex. When it comes to gun violence, it’s personal for Myers.

“My own tragedy does spark a fire in me. It was just a few years ago that I lost my son,” Myers said. “He went missing on Mother’s Day 2017 and was found two days later, shot to death. Still no answers. I never want to see another mother bury their child. It is the most heart wrenching thing that you can ever experience.”

SEE RELATED STORY: https://www.live5news.com/2019/06/04/crimestoppers-offering-new-reward-unsolved-lowcountry-murder-case/

Live 5 News reached out to the Walterboro Police Department for an update and comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.