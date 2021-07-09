CofC Men’s Hoops Announces Home Non-Conference Slate

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston Men’s Basketball announced its six-game home non-conference slate on Thursday. The Cougars will tip off the first season of the Pat Kelsey era with a Multi-Team Event at TD Arena on Nov. 11.

CofC is set to face three opponents on three consecutive days at its home MTE, including Lipscomb on Nov. 11, Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 12 and South Carolina State on Nov. 13. It will mark the first-ever meeting between The College and both Lipscomb and Loyola (Md.). The Cougars have won nine consecutive games over S.C. State since 1993 and lead the all-time series, 17-7.

Three days later, Kelsey and company will host North Carolina at TD Arena for just the second time in program history and the first time since an epic 82-79 overtime victory over the Tar Heels on Jan. 4, 2010. CofC’s marquee matchup with UNC is set for Nov. 16.

The Cougars round out their home non-conference slate with Tulane on Nov. 30 and Presbyterian on Dec. 12. CofC’s matchup with the Blue Hose will mark the 104th all-time meeting between the in-state foes, but just the second since 1996. The Cougars have ripped off six consecutive wins against Presbyterian.

The remainder of CofC’s non-conference slate and the CAA league schedule will be finalized at a later date.