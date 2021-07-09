SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CofC Men’s Hoops Announces Home Non-Conference Slate

By CofC Athletics
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston Men’s Basketball announced its six-game home non-conference slate on Thursday. The Cougars will tip off the first season of the Pat Kelsey era with a Multi-Team Event at TD Arena on Nov. 11.

CofC is set to face three opponents on three consecutive days at its home MTE, including Lipscomb on Nov. 11, Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 12 and South Carolina State on Nov. 13. It will mark the first-ever meeting between The College and both Lipscomb and Loyola (Md.). The Cougars have won nine consecutive games over S.C. State since 1993 and lead the all-time series, 17-7.

Three days later, Kelsey and company will host North Carolina at TD Arena for just the second time in program history and the first time since an epic 82-79 overtime victory over the Tar Heels on Jan. 4, 2010. CofC’s marquee matchup with UNC is set for Nov. 16.

The Cougars round out their home non-conference slate with Tulane on Nov. 30 and Presbyterian on Dec. 12. CofC’s matchup with the Blue Hose will mark the 104th all-time meeting between the in-state foes, but just the second since 1996. The Cougars have ripped off six consecutive wins against Presbyterian.

The remainder of CofC’s non-conference slate and the CAA league schedule will be finalized at a later date.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Abraham Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to federal prison in connection with the downtown Charleston...
Charleston man sentenced to federal prison in May 2020 downtown riot
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 5,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

The Charleston Battery get a tune-up before the 2020 season.
Battery to Open Patriots Point to Full Capacity for Remainder of Season
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
Ninth Inning Balk Helps RiverDogs Shock Fireflies
The Battery had to settle for a 1-1 tie against Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon
Battery Share Points with Riverhounds in 1-1 Draw
The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Take Opener from Fireflies 6-3