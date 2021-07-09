SC Lottery
Crash on 526 slows traffic around Charleston

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-526 is slowing traffic from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant

The crash is blocking the left lane on the Eastbound side of I-526 the transportation record show.

The SCDOT says the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday one mile before Exit 23A toward Clements Ferry Road Southbound.

There is no word on any injuries or other slowdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

