Deputies investigating body found in Summerville pond

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after responding to a call about a body in a Summerville pond.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and other agencies responded to a pond located in a subdivision on Orangeburg Road around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say they arrived and found the body of a man floating face down in the pond.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating along with the coroner’s office.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

