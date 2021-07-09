Deputies investigating fatal Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Johns Island.

Deputies say they responded to a crash on Brownswood Road on Johns Island at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash only involved one car, but deputies say preliminary indication is that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed.

CCSO says the car was traveling on Brownswood Road when it left the road way near Murraywood Road, struck a tree and rolled over.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and they died at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says their traffic services division is investigating the collision.

