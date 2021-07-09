SC Lottery
Deputies: Man arrested after crashing into car dealership, fleeing on foot

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an attempted traffic stop led to a suspect crashing into a car dealership and fleeing on foot on Thursday afternoon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop on Marcus Goins who then led deputies on a chase before driving into an Audi dealership on Savannah Highway and crashing into four unoccupied vehicles, causing property damage. They say the suspect then fled on foot.

Authorities say K9s, the sheriff’s helicopter and officers from the Charleston Police Department all assisted in creating a perimeter and searching for the suspect.

After a five hour search the suspect was located, but resisted arrest until deputies were able to restrain him, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.

Deputies say they found three stolen firearms, multiple stolen credit cards and burglary tools inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say Goins was charged with multiple offenses including hit and run accident with property damage, reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest.

The suspect was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

