Deputies searching for missing teen

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing from Hollywood.

Deputies say Makenzii Seabrook was last seen at Royal Harbor Road in the Hollywood area around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Seabrook is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

The family believes she is either in the West Ashley area or North Charleston.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357 or consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200 if after hours.

