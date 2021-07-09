SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19.

In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.

The CDC’s latest update stresses the importance of in-person learning even if steps like social distancing can’t be followed and calls reopening for in-person learning this fall a priority.

It also stresses the importance of vaccinations, saying getting vaccination levels as high as possible is “one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume full operations.”

Since schools will naturally have populations of both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people, the CDC stressed school administrators need to consider a number of factors when coming up with COVID-related prevention strategies, including things like the percentage of people who are vaccinated, the level of community spread of the virus and the ages of students in a school.

The agency is still recommending masks and physical distancing for people who are not fully vaccinated but said administrators that want to remove prevention steps -- including masks – should remove those steps one at a time and monitor them closely.

This week, the South Carolina Department of Education said it is interpreting a mask mandate prohibition that passed through the State House as part of the appropriations bill as keeping them from requiring masks inside any educational facilities.

The department also said face masks will not be required on school buses as well. It has already stopped enforcement of mask requirements but said individual districts can still encourage people to wear face coverings.

In May, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order allowing parents to decide whether their children will wear face masks in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Abraham Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to federal prison in connection with the downtown Charleston...
Charleston man sentenced to federal prison in May 2020 downtown riot
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested two men in connection to an...
Two arrested in connection to incident on Ranger Drive
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 5,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graham requests $44M for SC infrastructure projects, including for Charleston County’s Airport Connector Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers searching for missing West Ashley teen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers investigating attempted kidnapping in Summerville