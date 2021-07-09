Fishing rodeo organized to benefit first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is kicking off a “fishing rodeo” to raise money for first responders and crisis victims.

CCC says the Rodeo will be Friday and all proceeds go towards helping Lowcountry EMS, rescue crews and community members after they’ve been involved in a crisis like a fire or shooting.

While the Fishing Rodeo is CCC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, organizers say they have already helped more than 55,000 people in the Lowcountry since last July.

CCC says participants will be starting the three-day event at 6:20 a.m. Friday. They are all competing for the biggest fish of the weekend.

Anglers can put in inshore and offshore across most of South Carolina, but only certain species including flounder, red snapper, and triggerfish are counted in the competition .

All anglers will weigh in at the Charleston Harbor Marina every afternoon.

CCC says about 100 people are expected to take part in the third annual fishing rodeo.

CCC Development Coordinator Samantha Gonzalez says they are working around the clock to get help to community members who have seen, or been involved in, a tragic situation like a shooting or a house fire.

She says they also provide similar assistance to first responders, including station visits and ride-a-longs.

“So much of what we do, its traumatic its emotional, its intense, its hard for lack of a better word,” Gonzalez said. “So being able to come together for a really fun event is really wonderful for everyone. And we are thrilled that we have a number of first responders in this year’s tournament.”

In the last three years, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy says they have been able to raise more than $100,000 through this event.

