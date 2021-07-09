Graham requests $44M for SC infrastructure projects, including for Charleston County’s Airport Connector Road

WASHINGTON (WCSC) – Sen. Lindsey Graham has requested more than $44 million for infrastructure projects across South Carolina, including several in the Lowcountry, as part of the federal Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill.

The largest project on the list is $16,172,000 to build a new connector road between Interstate 526 and the Charleston International Airport.

County officials said the federal money would go a long way toward helping fully fund the project.

Current plans call for building a new interchange at Interstate 526 and Montague Avenue and a connector road to the terminal that’s designed to separate airport passenger traffic from traffic heading to Boeing.

The county said the connector will also help carry some of the cut-through traffic from Dorchester Road and is designed to reduce congestion in the area, plus provide improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.

It’s designed to complement a planned widening of I-526 in the area and increasing volume at the airport.

“We work with the airport very closely on when their peak travel times are during the morning as well as Boeing, which is so close to the project, to understand when their peaks are versus the normal commuter peaks; they’re all a little bit different, so we look at that and we project that out 20 years and beyond,” Richard Turner, the county’s deputy public works director, said.

The county said it appreciates the support from Graham and his team to line up funding for the project.

It will still be years before drivers are on the new road. The county said the earliest the project could be put out for bids is late 2022 or early 2023.

The list of projects Graham is hoping to secure funding for also includes more than $4 million for a wastewater collection and treatment system in Dorchester County and $15 million to help buy property to make way for the proposed Interstate 73 in Horry County.

