McMaster reports nearly $900,000 in donations

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The McMaster-Evette re-election campaign posted its second quarter 2021 finance report.

McMaster says the donations totaled $891,051 and brought the campaign’s available cash on hand to $1,740,288.

The governor’s office says it will be “a substantial war chest for the November 2022 election.”

Roughly 95% of contributions came from South Carolina donors, McMaster said.

“We are so grateful for this massive support for our campaign, and we’re just getting started,” McMaster said. “Hardworking families and small businesses across South Carolina are winning under strong conservative leadership. We are building a winning campaign to carry this success forward for another four years.”

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette said, “Our focus over the last year has been entirely on leading South Carolina through the pandemic – keeping South Carolinians safe, keeping the economy going strong, and bringing manufacturing of critical goods from China home to South Carolina.”

She continued, “The more than 3,700 contributions and Governor McMaster’s best-ever quarter represent the largest number of donors in recent history for incumbent Governors in South Carolina and signals a fast-growing campaign apparatus, over a year and four months ahead of the 2022 election.”

