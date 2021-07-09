North Charleston community groups walk to end gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community groups in North Charleston are coming together to help stop gun violence after an uptick in violent crimes.

On Thursday, the #ThinkTwice organization gathered with different local groups to walk through the Macon community and raise awareness about the violence.

The ‘O.G. community walk’ was designed to bring people who have dealt with violence or have gotten in trouble in the past, back into the community to talk to the people who live there.

“What we’re trying to do is trying to have a sustained message, pushing the stop the violence message and the think twice message ,by consistently walking through the community and proactively dealing with this and hopefully digging into the systemic roots of this gun violence,” community activist Pastor Thomas Dixon said.

The groups were supported by the North Charleston police department. Some of the officers and Police Chief Reggie Burgess joined the movement.

“Folks are carrying guns for the wrong reason, but we can’t give up though,” Chief Burgess said. “We have to keep going on because it’s our job, not because I’m a cop but it’s my job as a citizen of this city to expect the city to be better.”

Ronald Smith lost his 14-year-old daughter, Ronajane, Smith to gun violence in May, in a shooting that injured 14 other people.

He started Positive Vibes for Ronjanae Smith Inc. which is an organization aimed at helping the community. He is also asking city officials to donate property that can be used as a center to help more people.

“We help the community by giving back to the community, by helping the community and people to get off the streets,” Smith said. “We help them and stop gun violence by giving them something to do.”

The ribbon cutting for the organization’s center will happen on July 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2025 Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston.

