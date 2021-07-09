Officers investigating attempted kidnapping in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near West Richardson Avenue.

Officers say they responded to a call at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Thursday for an attempted kidnapping.

A release states that a girl was playing in her front yard when an unknown person grabbed her arm and pulled her.

Authorities say the girl was uninjured and able to run away and inform her mother of the incident.

Officers say the suspect is described as a white male, medium build wearing khaki pants and possibly a camouflage or dark green hat.

The Summerville Police Department is asking anyone with video footage in the area of West Richardson Avenue on Thursday between 1 and 3 p.m. to contact them about the incident.

Officers are also asking for any information in the photo above of an unknown individual at Huger Park and two individuals in a golf cart from approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or email Detective Buchanan at dbuchanan@summervillesc.gov (Summerville Police Department)

Officers are also asking for any information in the photo above of an unknown individual at Huger Park and two individuals in a golf cart from approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping or the individuals in the photo are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or email Detective Buchanan at dbuchanan@summervillesc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.