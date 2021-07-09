SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officers make arrest in June North Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection...
The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities say Framon Frasier Jr. was arrested on Friday by members of the intelligence led policing unit and the US Marshals Task Force and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say they responded to Old Pine Circle at approximately 8:02 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a shooting and possible victim in the park. Upon arrival, they say they located a male victim in a playground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frasier was scheduled for a bond hearing on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Abraham Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to federal prison in connection with the downtown Charleston...
Charleston man sentenced to federal prison in May 2020 downtown riot
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested two men in connection to an...
Two arrested in connection to incident on Ranger Drive
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 5,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after responding to a call...
Deputies investigating body found in Summerville pond
Deputies say they responded to a crash on Brownswood Road on Johns Island at around 2:30 a.m....
Deputies investigating fatal Johns Island crash
The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on...
Officers searching for missing West Ashley teen
In South Carolina, there have been 20 deaths in hot cars since 1998, DHEC says. They cite the...
DHEC wants to remind parents about hot car deaths