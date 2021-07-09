Officers make arrest in June North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead.

Authorities say Framon Frasier Jr. was arrested on Friday by members of the intelligence led policing unit and the US Marshals Task Force and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say they responded to Old Pine Circle at approximately 8:02 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a shooting and possible victim in the park. Upon arrival, they say they located a male victim in a playground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frasier was scheduled for a bond hearing on Saturday.

