Officers searching for missing North Charleston woman

The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman last seen on Sunday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman last seen on Sunday.

Officers say Jessica Ratcliffe was last seen at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, she may have also been seen on Tuesday in the area of Rivers Avenue and Midland Park with two males. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 142 pounds and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black purse.

Authorities say she also has a dragon skull tattoo on her right arm and a black eye.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact North Charleston Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or csteinbrunner@northcharleston.org.

