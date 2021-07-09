SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officers searching for missing West Ashley teen

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on...
The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

Joseph George Heyward Jr. was last seen at his residence in West Ashley earlier this month, officers say.

Authorities believe he may near the West Ashley Middle School or surrounding apartments.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 to speak with the on duty central detective.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Abraham Jenkins, 26, was sentenced to federal prison in connection with the downtown Charleston...
Charleston man sentenced to federal prison in May 2020 downtown riot
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 5,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

In South Carolina, there have been 20 deaths in hot cars since 1998, DHEC says. They cite the...
DHEC wants to remind parents about hot car deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC wants to remind parents about hot car deaths
Deputies say they responded to a crash on Brownswood Road on Johns Island at around 2:30 a.m....
Deputies investigating fatal Johns Island crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating fatal Johns Island crash