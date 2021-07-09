Officers searching for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

Joseph George Heyward Jr. was last seen at his residence in West Ashley earlier this month, officers say.

Authorities believe he may near the West Ashley Middle School or surrounding apartments.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 to speak with the on duty central detective.

