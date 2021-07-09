SC Lottery
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

Trooper Charles Hoskin is credited with saving a man's life during a recent traffic stop.
Trooper Charles Hoskin is credited with saving a man's life during a recent traffic stop.(Source: Ohio State Patrol/Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

