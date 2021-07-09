SC Lottery
Recently received Korean War remains identified as SC soldier

Officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 21, 2020.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says they have identified the body of an American soldier who was killed in the Korean War and returned to the United States in June 2018.

Officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 21, 2020.

In late 1950, Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. The POW organization says he was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, authorities say his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea reportedly turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. DPAA says the remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Crosby’s remains, scientists from DPAA say they used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Crosby’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. DPAA says a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The POW organization says Crosby will be buried Aug. 18, 2021, in his hometown.

