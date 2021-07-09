Return to typical July weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elsa is gone and typical July weather is returning to the Lowcountry! Get ready for a return to sunshine along with hot and humid weather!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Late Day Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

