Return to typical July weather!
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elsa is gone and typical July weather is returning to the Lowcountry! Get ready for a return to sunshine along with hot and humid weather!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Late Day Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.