Two arrested in connection to incident on Ranger Drive

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested two men in connection to an incident the occurred on Wednesday night on Ranger Drive.

Officers say Ra’Donte Green, 20, and William Scott, 32, were arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers responded to a call around 8:34 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Ranger Drive in reference to a drive by shooting.

Officers say they located three victims with gunshot wounds and a wrecked vehicle down the road from the incident that was occupied by the suspects.

Authorities say several weapons were located inside the vehicle and evidence at the scene along with witness identifications led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle crash and later booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center after being released from the hospital.

