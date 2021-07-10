Charleston Animal Society waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions this weekend for all adult cats and dogs.

Adoption fees for kittens are half-off, according to the organization.

The shelter says they’re overcrowded right now, with almost 900 animals in their care.

They say even with a full shelter, they’re doing everything they can to take care of the vulnerable animals.

The animal society says their team evacuated dogs from Florida before Hurricane Elsa, is assisting in several animal cruelty cases, and is treating hundreds of sick and injured animals with expert veterinary care.

Dogs 7 months old to 10 years old are up for adoption.

Cats 2 months old to 9 years old are up for adoption.

Click here to see photos of the four-legged friends in need of a home.

The Charleston Animal Society is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

