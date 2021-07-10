SC Lottery
First Disability Pride Month celebration to be held in Charleston

Charleston is making history Saturday with the city's first Disability Pride Month celebration.
Charleston is making history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration. (Source: Pixabay)(NBC12)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is making history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.

The HEART Inclusive Arts Community, a collaborative performing and visual arts studio for adults with disabilities, is organizing the event.

The festival is set to be held at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company on King Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say it will kick off with a mini Disability Pride Parade around the event grounds.

The event will include a market of local vendors, games, art, crafts.

It will also feature music and live entertainment including performances by HEART, the Plantation Singers, the V-Tones, and more.

Ballet dancer Marka Danielle and I GOT LEGS founder Adam Gorlitsky are scheduled as guest speakers.

The celebration is free to attend and open to the public of all ages, organizers say.

For more information on the event, click here.

