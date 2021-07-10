First Disability Pride Month celebration to be held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is making history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.

The HEART Inclusive Arts Community, a collaborative performing and visual arts studio for adults with disabilities, is organizing the event.

The festival is set to be held at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company on King Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say it will kick off with a mini Disability Pride Parade around the event grounds.

The event will include a market of local vendors, games, art, crafts.

It will also feature music and live entertainment including performances by HEART, the Plantation Singers, the V-Tones, and more.

Ballet dancer Marka Danielle and I GOT LEGS founder Adam Gorlitsky are scheduled as guest speakers.

The celebration is free to attend and open to the public of all ages, organizers say.

