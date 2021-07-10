Florence County deputies searching for missing teenager
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for a teenager with a medical condition that makes her susceptible to heat.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Sunset Acres Lane in Florence.
Hallman is 5-feet tall and around 90 pounds with brown eyes and sandy blond hair.
Deputies said she was last seen wearing a grey Beatles shirt, black shorts and no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 374.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.