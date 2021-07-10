SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florence County deputies searching for missing teenager

Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman
Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for a teenager with a medical condition that makes her susceptible to heat.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Sunset Acres Lane in Florence.

Hallman is 5-feet tall and around 90 pounds with brown eyes and sandy blond hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a grey Beatles shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 374.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Ravenel Bridge reopens to traffic
The man accused of shooting and killing another person at a playground has waived his right to...
Suspect in playground shooting waives right to bond hearing
Officers are also asking for any information in the photo above of an unknown individual at...
Officers investigating attempted kidnapping in Summerville
Two men were arrested outside of a South Carolina prison on Friday for operating a drone “near...
SC Department of Corrections: Two arrested for flying drone over jail
The city of Hanahan says four firefighters were injured while responding to a residential fire...
Four firefighters injured responding to fire in Hanahan

Latest News

The Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions this weekend for all adult cats and...
Charleston Animal Society waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry non-profit holds community health fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Senior Wellness Fair held Saturday at Tanger Outlets
Voting rights advocates held a rally in North Charleston on Saturday calling for lawmakers to a...
Groups rally, call for Sen. Scott to support voting rights bills