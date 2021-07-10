Four firefighters injured responding to fire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Hanahan says four firefighters were injured while responding to a residential fire on Friday night.

Officials say the Hanahan Fire Department responded to the fire in the 6900 block of Tanner Hall Boulevard after dispatch received the call at 9:41 p.m. on Friday.

The injured firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

