Four firefighters injured responding to fire in Hanahan

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Hanahan says four firefighters were injured while responding to a residential fire on Friday night.

Officials say the Hanahan Fire Department responded to the fire in the 6900 block of Tanner Hall Boulevard after dispatch received the call at 9:41 p.m. on Friday.

The injured firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

