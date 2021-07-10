SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hot & humid with showers and storms this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shower and storm chances will stay with us this weekend. With more sunshine, highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s. Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will peak between 100-105° this weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated! We also have the chance of afternoon/evening storms each day, so have the rain gear close-by. Any storms could produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Typical summer weather continues next week as well with highs near 90 degrees each day along with the chance of afternoon and evening storms, especially early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Late day storms. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Scattered storms. High 88, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say an attempted traffic stop led to a suspect crashing into a car dealership and...
Deputies: Man arrested after crashing into car dealership, fleeing on foot
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested two men in connection to an...
Two arrested in connection to incident on Ranger Drive
The Saint George player overcame odds of 1 in 668,571.43 to leave one top prize of $300,000...
Lowcountry man wins $300,000 and goes home to mow the yard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Deputies searching for missing teen
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after responding to a call...
Deputies investigating body found in Summerville pond

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday evening forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hot & humid with scattered storms this weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms on the way!