Hot & humid with showers and storms this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shower and storm chances will stay with us this weekend. With more sunshine, highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s. Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will peak between 100-105° this weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated! We also have the chance of afternoon/evening storms each day, so have the rain gear close-by. Any storms could produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Typical summer weather continues next week as well with highs near 90 degrees each day along with the chance of afternoon and evening storms, especially early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Late day storms. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Scattered storms. High 88, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 74.

