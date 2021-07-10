Lowcountry non-profit organizes community health fair
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina non-profit Palmetto Palace says they will be hosting a community health fair at a North Charleston church.
Palmetto Palace organizers say their community service fair will be called the “Day of Hope”.
It will be hosted at the St. Matthew Baptist Church located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, organizers say.
The event will feature a cookout, health and vision screenings and COVID-19 vaccines. Palmetto Place says they also offer microchipping for pets and more.
