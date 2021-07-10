SC Lottery
Lowcountry non-profit organizes community health fair

By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina non-profit Palmetto Palace says they will be hosting a community health fair at a North Charleston church.

Palmetto Palace organizers say their community service fair will be called the “Day of Hope”.

It will be hosted at the St. Matthew Baptist Church located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, organizers say.

The event will feature a cookout, health and vision screenings and COVID-19 vaccines. Palmetto Place says they also offer microchipping for pets and more.

Day of Hope in North Charleston St. Matthew Baptist Church with Roper St. Francis Healthcare. #PalmettoPalacePromise #healthiswealth #COVID19Vaccines #HealthcareForAll Thanks to all of our Supporters!

Posted by The Palmetto Palace on Monday, July 5, 2021

