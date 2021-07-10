North Charleston leads after day 1 of City Swim Meet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston team holds the lead after day 1 of the 2021 City Swim Meet at the North Charleston Aquatic Center on Friday.

The 11 and 12 year-old boys and girls raced during the first day and helped North Charleston rack up a score of 711 point, good enough for a lead of more than 100 points over 2nd place Daniel Island.

Northbridge, Snee Farm and Parkshore round out the top 5.

North Charleston earned wins in the Mixed 11-12 200 yard medley relay and the girls 11-12 200 yard freestyle relay.

Among the records set on Friday night, Daniel Island’s foursome of Brady Evin, Jackson Mueller, LJ LeVeen and Connor Good set a new meet mark in the free relay while Northbridge’s Sean Groeber set a record in the 11-12 year old breaststroke.

Carly Foust of the Sha-Mel-Lon Stingrays won 3 events on Friday with the girls butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley.

The Swim Meet will continue on Saturday.

