Police: Ravenel Bridge closed because of suspicious package

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the northbound and southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed because of a suspicious package.

Police say the package was found at the base of the bridge on the Mount Pleasant side.

They’re asking drivers to take alternative routes until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

