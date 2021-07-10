SC Lottery
Senior Wellness Fair to be held Saturday at Tanger Outlets

A ‘Fun in the Sun Senior Wellness Fair’ is being held Saturday at the Tanger Outlets in North...
A ‘Fun in the Sun Senior Wellness Fair’ is being held Saturday at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.(CenterWell Senior Primary Care)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A ‘Fun in the Sun Senior Wellness Fair’ is being held Saturday at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is hosting the senior-focused event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say it will feature free on-site activities like free carnival games, blood pressure checks, recipe card distributions, a craft station, giant dominos, food trucks, and snow cones.

There will be educational resources for seniors, including health & fitness demonstrations led by the YMCA.

The event will also have giveaways and raffles for a chance to win TVs and gift baskets, organizers say.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be at the event to assist attendees, according to a press release.

The Tanger Outlets of Charleston are located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd in North Charleston.

