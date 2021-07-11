SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze

Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to...
Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon.

The fire covers 300 acres (121 hectares).

Officials say the two crew members on board did not survive.

The plane performing aerial reconnaissance helps direct aviation resources responding to a wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres (121 hectares).

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Ravenel Bridge reopens to traffic
The man accused of shooting and killing another person at a playground has waived his right to...
Suspect in playground shooting waives right to bond hearing
Officers are also asking for any information in the photo above of an unknown individual at...
Officers investigating attempted kidnapping in Summerville
Two men were arrested outside of a South Carolina prison on Friday for operating a drone “near...
SC Department of Corrections: Two arrested for flying drone over jail
The Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions this weekend for all adult cats and...
Charleston Animal Society waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats

Latest News

Cyclists riding across the state to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease are set to cross...
Cyclists to finish statewide ride for Alzheimer’s at Patriot’s Point
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Tonya Carter, the girl's grandma, said the 12-year-old got out of the passenger's side door and...
Grandma talks about girl getting swept into drainage
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen arrives to attend a press conference at a...
Yellen: US regulators to assess risk posed by climate change