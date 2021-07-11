SC Lottery
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-26

A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit...
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit (203) on Saturday night.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 two miles west of the College Park Road Exit (203) on Saturday night.

According to the SC Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. on Saturday.

At 11:57 p.m. the Department of Transportation reported another crash in the same area that had closed the left lane of the east bound side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

