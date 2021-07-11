SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews extingush structure fire in Pawleys Island

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews fight Temple grass fire
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews worked Sunday to put out a structure fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it responded to 23 Birdfield Lane after calls about the blaze Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was in a “multi-family dwelling” and was contained to the attic of the building.

No injuries were reported. Crews will also remain on scene for additional work.

Midway says the fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Ravenel Bridge reopens to traffic
The man accused of shooting and killing another person at a playground has waived his right to...
Suspect in playground shooting waives right to bond hearing
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officers are also asking for any information in the photo above of an unknown individual at...
Officers investigating attempted kidnapping in Summerville

Latest News

Community members in Goose Creek are coming together on Sunday to remember a 21-year-old man...
Vigil held to remember Goose Creek barbershop shooting victim
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
The Charleston Animal Society is offering free adoptions this weekend for all adult cats and...
Charleston Animal Society waiving adoption fees for dogs, cats