Cyclists to finish statewide ride for Alzheimer’s at Patriot’s Point

By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Cyclists riding across the state to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease are set to cross the finish line at Patriot’s Point Sunday.

250 people committed to “A Ride to Remember”, a 252 mile journey across the state, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

150 virtual riders are also taking part.

Their goal was to raise $600,000 before their arrival at Patriot’s Point.

The three day journey began in Simpsonville and will end Sunday in Mount Pleasant. The cyclists rode through 10 South Carolina counties.

The fastest riders are expected to arrive at Patriot’s Point somewhere between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The rest are expected to arrive by 3 p.m.

Parking is available around the Hampton Inn finish line for anyone that wants to watch them cross the final finish line, according to event organizers.

Organizers with “A Ride to Remember” say they money raised will be used to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, and the ride serves to raise awareness about the struggles families facing Alzheimer’s may experience.

They say many cyclists participating in the fundraiser have a direct connection to someone that either had or has the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and diagnosis if often delayed because of low public awareness about the early signs of Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans have the disease currently, including 95,000 South Carolinians, according to the non-profit organization.

You can donate to “A Ride to Remember” by clicking here.

