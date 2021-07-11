A few hit or miss storms this afternoon ahead of a hot week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shower and storm chances will stay with us for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s with the sunshine, it will be humid too. With the humidity, the heat index will peak between 100-105°. Make sure you stay hydrated! A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, so have the rain gear close-by. Any storm could produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Typical summer weather continues next week with high pressure in control. Highs will be near 90 degrees with hit or miss afternoon showers and storms through the middle of the week.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Isolated storms. High 91, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 92, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a storm. High 91, Low 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.