Killer Whales Take the Lead at City Swim Meet

By CCAA
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The lead changed hands several times during Day 2 of the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet as the CCAA’s youngest swimmers hit the pool. The North Charleston Barracudas entered the day in the lead, but the Daniel Island Flying Fish took the lead in mid-session. At the end of Day 2, the Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales hold a 89.5 point lead over Daniel Island (1783.5-1694), followed by six-time defending CCAA champion Snee Farm (1658 points) and North Charleston (1457).

Only one meet record was set on day 2: Ronel St. Germain from the Daniel Island Flying Fish established a new record in the morning’s first individual event with a time of 15.42 in the 7-8 girls’ freestyle.

There was only one “triple crown” winner (three-time event champion) on the second day of the City Meet. The Parkshore Piranhas’ Carson Hyder placed first in the 9-10 girls’ freestyle, backstroke, and individual medley; Carson was also part of Parkshore’s champion free relay. Two-time event champions were Ronel St. Germain (Daniel Island) in the 7-8 girls’ freestyle and butterfly and Ben Burnette from the Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales in the 9-10 boys’ freestyle and backstroke.

The three-day City Meet will conclude on Sunday with the 13-14 and 15-18 age groups.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

