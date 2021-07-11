SC Lottery
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into the marsh near a Charleston hotel.(Ed Reynolds)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into the marsh near a Charleston hotel.

Police say they responded to 98 Ripley Point about a suspicious vehicle. That’s near the SpringHill Suites by Marriott between Savannah Highway and the James Island Connector across from downtown Charleston.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the driver of the vehicle got out and fled into the marsh.

They say it appears he was the only one in the vehicle.

He was taken into custody after ending up near the Round Holiday Inn, according to police.

His name is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

