Man charged in King Street assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say three suspects are connected to an assault in downtown Charleston.

At least one of them, 21-year-old Joel Scott Miller Jr., is charged with Assault and Battery by Mob in the Second Degree.

Charleston police responded to King Street near Calhoun Street Monday at 2:56 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they say they found a male victim suffering from facial injuries from the assault.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police he was walking home on King Street when Chadler Talbert, a friend of Miller’s, began verbally taunting him from behind. He says when he turned around to ask what the man was saying, the man yelled to his two friends nearby.

He says Miller and his co-defendant, Carter Shawn Steele, ran at him and began pushing him and punching him. He told police he tried to run away, but Miller and Steele caught up with him and caused him to fall on the ground.

The two then kicked him and hit him until Talbert told them to stop, according to the victim. He says he got up and called 911 for help, but the suspects continued to confront him until the police arrived.

When police got to the scene, they say the three suspects told them the victim hit Talbert and they were acting in defense.

According to affidavits, three witnesses who saw the assault say the suspects were inside a nearby business acting belligerent, rowdy, and seemingly “looking for a fight” prior to attacking the victim. They say shortly thereafter, the suspects assaulted the victim while he was trying to get away and call for help.

Surveillance video from the area aligns with the victim and witness statements, the affidavits note.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to a report, he was diagnosed with a hair line skull fracture and an orbital bone and jaw fracture, which he needed surgery and three metal plates to fix.

His identity has not been released.

