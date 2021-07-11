SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)

This catch broke the previous state record for biggest blue catfish caught in North Carolina. Baker broke the record, held by Joey Baird from Virginia, by more than 5 pounds.

“It was like a dream come true for most serious catfisherman,” Baker said.

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat, he said.

The big guy was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro. It was released back into the wild at Roanoke River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the tackle shop.

“We hope that this monster continues to grow and prosper in the waters of our amazing state,” the Facebook post said.

The two friends won The Neuse River Wars Catfish Tournament Series last year, Baker’s wife said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Ravenel Bridge reopens to traffic
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after he fled into...
Man arrested after fleeing into marsh near Charleston hotel
Charleston Police say Joel Scott Miller Jr. is one of three people connected to an assault on...
Man charged in King Street assault
The man accused of shooting and killing another person at a playground has waived his right to...
Suspect in playground shooting waives right to bond hearing

Latest News

Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek barber shop shooting suspect still believed to be in the area, police say
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
The Coroner’s Office holds public ceremonies twice to three times per year, on average, and...
Richland Co. Coroner’s Office holds second public burial of 2021
Cyclists riding across the state to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease are set to cross...
Cyclists finish statewide ride for Alzheimer’s at Patriot’s Point
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cyclists finish statewide ride for Alzheimer’s at Patriot’s Point