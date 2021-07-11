Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

28-year-old Denzel Laron Washington is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say the woman died shortly after they responded to a local medical facility at 9:06 a.m. Sunday

According to police, Washington shot and killed the woman after a domestic related incident on the 5500 block of Blackwell Street. That’s off of Sumner Avenue in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner continue to investigate the incident.

Washington’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

