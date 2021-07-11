Snee Farm Secures 7th Consecutive City Swim Meet Title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association returned to action after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the defending champion Snee Farm Swim Team did not miss a beat. After falling as low as fourth place earlier in the weekend, Snee Farm came from behind to take the lead during the final day of competition in the CCAA Championship Meet and never looked back. Snee Farm scored 2910 points for a 91-point victory over the North Charleston Barracudas (2819) to capture its seventh consecutive City Meet title and twenty-ninth in thirty-two years. The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales finished in third place with 2629 points, followed by the Parkshore Piranhas (2538.5) and the Daniel Island Flying Fish (2521). The championship meet moved to the indoor facility at the North Charleston Aquatic Center after over forty years of outside City Meets.

Multiple CCAA records fell during the final day of competition, beginning in one of the earliest races. Snee Farm’s Ann Thompson set a meet record as the leadoff backstroke swimmer in the 15-18 mixed medley relay and then broke her hour-old record in the individual event. The outstanding swimmer of the day was North Charleston’s Luke Green, who established new CCAA marks in the 13-14 boys butterfly, backstroke, and individual medley events. Parkshore’s James Winterfield won all three individual events in which he swam, and he set meet records in the 15-18 boy’ butterfly and backstroke events. CCAA records in individual events were also broken by Hobcaw’s Adair Shaw (13-14 girls individual medley) and Gil Shaw (15-18 girls breaststroke), Newington’s Cassidy Lima (15-18 girls freestyle), and Snee Farm’s Kyle Hertwig (15-18 boys freestyle). Adair Shaw captured a triple crown in her individual events, also placing first in the 13-14 girls freestyle and butterfly events. Four relay teams set CCAA records: Snee Farm’s 15-18 mixed medley relay, and the freestyle relays from Hobcaw (13-14 girls), North Charleston (13-14 boys), and Newington (15-18 boys).

Final results of the 2021 CCAA Championship will be available soon.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.