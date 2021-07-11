SC Lottery
State-owned power company fined for air pollution

South Carolina’s state-owned utility has been fined nearly $23,000 for failing to control air pollution at power plants in three parts of the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s state-owned utility has been fined nearly $23,000 for failing to control air pollution at power plants in three parts of the state.

The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found Santee Cooper power plants in Anderson, Georgetown and Berkeley counties had released air toxins in violation of state permits.

The state agency and the utility said the problems have been resolved and test results show the utility is now complying with the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

